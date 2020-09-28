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Discontinued

Wireless home speaker

TAW6505/10

Bigger sound. Any room.

This powerful wireless speaker gives you 80 W of rich sound — on its own or as part of a multi-room setup. You get stereo sound packed with detail, perfect synchronisation and easy control whether connecting to your TV or other speakers.

See all benefits

Bigger sound. Any room.

  • Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio

  • DTS Play-Fi compatible

  • Connects with voice assistants

  • Built-in LED

DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

This wireless speaker is DTS Play-Fi compatible, so you can easily sync with other Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio. If your soundbar supports Play-Fi Surround, you can even make this speaker part of a true surround-sound setup on movie night.

Rich sound in any room. Perfect synching between rooms

Two woofers, two passive radiators and two tweeters combine to give you room-filling sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal and ensures that the audio syncs perfectly between speakers or rooms.

Boost the sound of your smart assistant speakers

Ask Alexa-enabled devices or any device that has the Google Assistant to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.

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