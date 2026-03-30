Discontinued
TAUT102BK/00
6 mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
Black
You get up to 3 hours of play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just put the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.
You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximises passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.