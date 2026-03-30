ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom

Discontinued

3000 seriesWireless headphones with mic

TAUN102BK/00

Wireless freedom
The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphones deliver powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.
See all benefits

Powerful sound.

Wireless freedom

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • 7 hours of play time

Comfort and passive noise isolation

Fast Charge technology

Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90 minutes of playback.

Magnetic fluted ear buds ensure neat and easy storage

Your in-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together—no tangles, no fuss. Just click them together back to back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash them in your bag, knowing you'll be able to retrieve them easily at any time.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.