Other items in the box
- 3 sizes of ear caps
- USB charging cable
Wireless freedom
The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphones deliver powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90 minutes of playback.
Your in-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together—no tangles, no fuss. Just click them together back to back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash them in your bag, knowing you'll be able to retrieve them easily at any time.
