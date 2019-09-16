Search terms

Headphones

TAUE100BK/00
  • Bass Sound Bass Sound Bass Sound
    Bass Sound

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

      Bass Sound

      for enhanced sound

      • Rich sound
      • Comfort fit
      14.2 mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

      14.2 mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

      Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

      Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure, balanced sound quality.

      Designed to comfortably fit the shape of your ear

      The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        14.2 mm
        Sensitivity
        106 dB (1k Hz)
        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm
        Cable length
        1.2 m

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Open fit

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.79  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10055 2
        Height
        11.8  cm
        Length
        31  cm
        Net weight
        0.312  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        0.478  kg
        Width
        16.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        3.64  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10055 5
        Height
        26.4  cm
        Length
        34.9  cm
        Net weight
        1.248  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        96
        Tare weight
        2.392  kg
        Width
        32.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.1  cm
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Weight
        0.013  kg
        Width
        4.9  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10055 8
        Gross weight
        0.029  kg
        Height
        17  cm
        Net weight
        0.013  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box
        Tare weight
        0.016  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        5  cm

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20036 4

