True Wireless Headphones

TAT8506WT/00
    Hit all the right notes in true wireless earbuds that sound as good as they look. Noise Cancelling Pro blocks external noise so you can immerse yourself in podcasts and playlists. On a call outside? You'll be heard clearly even if it's windy. See all benefits

      • Noise Cancelling Pro
      • Wind-noise reduction
      • Sophisticated design
      • Universal fit
      Focus on the sounds that you want to hear. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and advanced audio processing to filter out external noise. You can activate Awareness Mode by touching an earbud, and you can control wind-noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.

      Whether it's a song or a podcast, perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver rich bass and thrilling clarity. The sound pauses if you take an earbud out, and the best codec for your iOS or Android device is selected automatically. You'll enjoy superb sound whichever streaming service you use.

      The circular design of these earbuds is a real head-turner, and you can choose a dark or light colourway to go with your look. Six sizes of silicone ear-tip covers and an extra pair of comply foam help ensure a secure, comfortable fit.

      Streamline your working day. These true wireless earbuds can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can take calls from your laptop and listen to music on your phone.

      Multiple mics and a dedicated algorithm focus on the sound of your voice as well as reducing noise from the world around you. Even wind noise is filtered out, so you can be heard clearly when on a call outside.

      With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case, you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus, the music pauses if you take an earbud out, so you never need to miss a beat. The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

      Philips Headphones app. Control noise cancelling and more

      The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset modes, and you can use the app to activate wind-noise cancellation. An equaliser lets you fine-tune your sounds to fit your mood.

      Fast pairing and touch controls

      Touch controls keep things simple, and Google Fast Pair lets you pair with a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        13 mm
        Sensitivity
        104 dB (1K Hz)
        Frequency range
        7–40,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • ANC features

        ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro+
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        3 mic
        ENC microphone
        Yes
        Wind noise reduction
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Supported codec
        • LDAC
        • AAC
        • SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • AVRCP
        • A2DP
        • HFP
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Automatic power off
        60 minutes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Design

        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Colour
        White
        Ear coupling material
        • Comply foam
        • Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear-tip

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC on)
        8 + 24 hr
        Music play time (ANC off)
        9 + 27 hr
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        50 mAh
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Case)
        410 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr
        Talk time
        9 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Wireless charging
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.1 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant compatible
        • Google Assistant
        • Apple Siri

      • Accessories

        Charging case
        Yes
        Comply foam
        1 pair
        Eartips
        6 pairs
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.3  cm
        Width
        6.8  cm
        Depth
        3.3  cm
        Weight
        0.071  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        17.7  cm
        Width
        9.7  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.243  kg
        Net weight
        0.071  kg
        Tare weight
        0.172  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11856 0

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        14.7  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        16.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.633  kg
        Net weight
        0.213  kg
        Tare weight
        0.42  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11856 4

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        44.8  cm
        Width
        31.1  cm
        Height
        19.6  cm
        Gross weight
        7.045  kg
        Net weight
        1.704  kg
        Tare weight
        5.341  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11856 7

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20171 2

