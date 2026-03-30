Discontinued
TAT8506BK/00
Noise Cancelling Pro
Wind-noise reduction
Sophisticated design
Universal fit
Focus on the sounds that you want to hear. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and advanced audio processing to filter out external noise. You can activate Awareness Mode by touching an earbud, and you can control wind-noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.
Whether it's a song or a podcast, perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver rich bass and thrilling clarity. The sound pauses if you take an earbud out, and the best codec for your iOS or Android device is selected automatically. You'll enjoy superb sound whichever streaming service you use.
The circular design of these earbuds is a real head-turner, and you can choose a dark or light colourway to go with your look. Six sizes of silicone ear-tip covers and an extra pair of comply foam help ensure a secure, comfortable fit.
Awards