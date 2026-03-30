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  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
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  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style
  • Immerse in style

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT8506BK/00

1 award

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Immerse in style
Hit all the right notes in true wireless earbuds that sound as good as they look. Noise Cancelling Pro blocks external noise so you can immerse yourself in podcasts and playlists. On a call outside? You'll be heard clearly even if it's windy.
See all benefits

Immerse in style

  • Noise Cancelling Pro

  • Wind-noise reduction

  • Sophisticated design

  • Universal fit

Focus where you want it. Noise Cancelling Pro

Focus where you want it. Noise Cancelling Pro

Focus on the sounds that you want to hear. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and advanced audio processing to filter out external noise. You can activate Awareness Mode by touching an earbud, and you can control wind-noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.

Detailed sound. Rich bass

Detailed sound. Rich bass

Whether it's a song or a podcast, perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver rich bass and thrilling clarity. The sound pauses if you take an earbud out, and the best codec for your iOS or Android device is selected automatically. You'll enjoy superb sound whichever streaming service you use.

Refined circular design. Perfectly comfortable fit

Refined circular design. Perfectly comfortable fit

The circular design of these earbuds is a real head-turner, and you can choose a dark or light colourway to go with your look. Six sizes of silicone ear-tip covers and an extra pair of comply foam help ensure a secure, comfortable fit.

Technical specifications

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