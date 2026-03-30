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  • Your life, your moves, your music
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  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
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  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT5506BK/00

Your life, your moves, your music
Music or calls, these attractive, true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Cancelling Pro tunes out background noise, perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure, comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style.
See all benefits

Your life, your moves, your music

  • Noise Cancelling Pro

  • Two mics for clear calls

  • Wireless charging case

  • IPX5 water protection

Sleek design with Noise Cancelling Pro

Sleek design with Noise Cancelling Pro

These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.

Great sound from 10 mm neodymium drivers

Great sound from 10 mm neodymium drivers

On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen, perfectly tuned 10 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in and the music starts up again.

Clear calls, using one earbud or both

Clear calls, using one earbud or both

With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

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