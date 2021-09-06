Search terms

1

True Wireless Headphones

TAT5506BK/00
  • Your life, your moves, your music Your life, your moves, your music Your life, your moves, your music
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT5506BK/00

    Your life, your moves, your music

    Music or calls, these attractive, true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Cancelling Pro tunes out background noise, perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure, comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Your life, your moves, your music

    Music or calls, these attractive, true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Cancelling Pro tunes out background noise, perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure, comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style. See all benefits

    Your life, your moves, your music

    Music or calls, these attractive, true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Cancelling Pro tunes out background noise, perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure, comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Your life, your moves, your music

    Music or calls, these attractive, true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Cancelling Pro tunes out background noise, perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure, comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Noise-cancelling

      Your life, your moves, your music

      • Noise Cancelling Pro
      • Two mics for clear calls
      • Wireless charging case
      • IPX5 water protection
      Sleek design with Noise Cancelling Pro

      Sleek design with Noise Cancelling Pro

      These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.

      Great sound from 10 mm neodymium drivers

      Great sound from 10 mm neodymium drivers

      On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen, perfectly tuned 10 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in and the music starts up again.

      Clear calls, using one earbud or both

      Clear calls, using one earbud or both

      With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      Handy wireless charging case. Get up to 32 hours play time

      Handy wireless charging case. Get up to 32 hours play time

      No matter what your day brings, these headphones can keep up. You get 8 hours play time (7 hours with ANC) from a pair of fully charged earbuds, and a fully charged case gives you another 24 hours (21 hours with ANC). The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

      Easy control and pairing

      Easy control and pairing

      Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      IPX5 water and sweat resistant

      IPX5 water and sweat resistant

      The IPX5 rating means these headphones are resistant to water jets. The earbuds won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

      The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes, or control the Voice Enhanced Mode.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Sensitivity
        105 dB (1 kHz)
        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
        Yes

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mic
        ENC microphone
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX5
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        Automatic power off
        Yes

      • Design

        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Colour
        Black
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone top

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC on)
        7 + 21 hr
        Music play time (ANC off)
        8 + 24 hr
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        55 mAh
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Case)
        520 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr
        Talk time
        8 hr
        Charging time
        2
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Wireless charging
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        12.7 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant

      • Accessories

        Charging case
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        3
        Width
        7
        Depth
        4.2
        Weight
        0.064

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        17.5
        Width
        9.5
        Depth
        3.5
        Gross weight
        0.147
        Net weight
        0.089
        Tare weight
        0.058
        EAN
        48 95229 11925 3

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        16.4
        Width
        11.5
        Height
        11
        Gross weight
        0.519
        Net weight
        0.267
        Tare weight
        0.252
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11925 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        34.8
        Width
        24.8
        Height
        24.7
        Gross weight
        4.628
        Net weight
        2.136
        Tare weight
        2.492
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11925 0

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20221 4

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales                     

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.