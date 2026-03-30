Discontinued
TAT5506BK/00
Noise Cancelling Pro
Two mics for clear calls
Wireless charging case
IPX5 water protection
These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.
On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen, perfectly tuned 10 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in and the music starts up again.
With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.