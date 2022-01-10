Search terms

1

True Wireless Headphones

TAT4556WT/00
  • Your music. Your way. Your music. Your way. Your music. Your way.
    -{discount-value}

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT4556WT/00

    Your music. Your way.

    These true wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and deep bass you need. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours of play time with the case. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Your music. Your way.

    These true wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and deep bass you need. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours of play time with the case. See all benefits

    Your music. Your way.

    These true wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and deep bass you need. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours of play time with the case. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Your music. Your way.

    These true wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and deep bass you need. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours of play time with the case. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Noise-cancelling

      Your music. Your way.

      • 12 mm neodymium drivers
      • Active noise cancelling (ANC)
      • Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
      • Up to 29 hours of total play time

      Always focused on the music. Hybrid active noise cancelling

      These true wireless headphones don't just look great, they also let you focus. Advanced hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) filters out unwanted sounds and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you.

      12 mm neodymium drivers for clear sound and deep bass

      On the move. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen, perfectly tuned 12 mm neodymium drivers give you clear sound and deep bass for every track, playlist and call.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      Enjoy real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear tip covers. The ear tips on each earbud insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The hockey stick design keeps each earbud secure.

      Easy control and pairing

      Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      Mono mode lets you make calls using a single earbud

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using. Simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Portable USB-C charging case. 20 hours extra play time

      Working overtime? These headphones can keep up. You get 9 hours and 6 hours of play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds with ANC off and ANC on respectively, and a fully charged case gives you another 20 hours and 15 hours respectively.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        12 mm
        Sensitivity
        98 dB(1k Hz)
        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • ANC features

        ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid
        Awareness mode
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Supported codec
        AAC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Design

        Colour
        White
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear-tip
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC on)
        6 + 15 hr
        Music play time (ANC off)
        9 + 20 hr
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        55 mAh
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity (Case)
        500 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        80 hr
        Talk time
        9 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        10 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        11 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 280 mm
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
        2.31 x 2.67 x 2.43  cm
        Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
        7.10 x 4.00 x 3.10  cm
        Total weight
        0.047  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        EAN
        48 95229 12660 2
        Depth
        3.9  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.129  kg
        Net weight
        0.057  kg
        Tare weight
        0.072  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        20
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12660 9
        Height
        22  cm
        Width
        22.5  cm
        Length
        43  cm
        Gross weight
        3.46  kg
        Net weight
        1.14  kg
        Tare weight
        2.32  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        5
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12660 6
        Height
        19.2  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Length
        20.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.73  kg
        Net weight
        0.285  kg
        Tare weight
        0.445  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20242 9

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.