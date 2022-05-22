Never miss a beat.
These True Wireless headphones with 10 mm drivers and Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling let you hear the sounds that matter. With a hockey-stick design, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 24 hours of play time. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
These headphones feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling that filters out the noise you don't want to hear. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to. The perfect way to pay tribute to your favourite sounds!
These headphones feature a dual-mic, noise-cancelling algorithm to give you fantastic call clarity. Two beam-forming microphones in each bud reduce the ambient noise so that you can hear each other distinctly. Communicate clearly every time!
These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.
An IPX4 rating and powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.
This USB-C charging case gives you real power in a tiny package. You get a full day of listening from a case that slips into the smallest pocket. This makes these headphones perfect for those who are on the move throughout the day.
No matter how long your day is, these headphones have got you covered. You get 6 or 5 hours of play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds with ANC off and ANC on respectively. A fully charged case gives you another 20 or 16 hours respectively.
