True Wireless Headphones

TAT4507SL/00
    -{discount-value}

    These True Wireless headphones with 10 mm drivers and Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling let you hear the sounds that matter. With a hockey-stick design, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 24 hours of play time. See all benefits

      Never miss a beat.

      • Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling
      • 2 x 2 mics for clear voice calls
      • Pocket-sized charging case
      • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
      Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

      Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

      These headphones feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling that filters out the noise you don't want to hear. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to. The perfect way to pay tribute to your favourite sounds!

      2 x 2 microphones for crystal-clear voice calls

      2 x 2 microphones for crystal-clear voice calls

      These headphones feature a dual-mic, noise-cancelling algorithm to give you fantastic call clarity. Two beam-forming microphones in each bud reduce the ambient noise so that you can hear each other distinctly. Communicate clearly every time!

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      An IPX4 rating and powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

      Portable charging case

      This USB-C charging case gives you real power in a tiny package. You get a full day of listening from a case that slips into the smallest pocket. This makes these headphones perfect for those who are on the move throughout the day.

      6 + 20 hours play time for a full day's listening

      No matter how long your day is, these headphones have got you covered. You get 6 or 5 hours of play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds with ANC off and ANC on respectively. A fully charged case gives you another 20 or 16 hours respectively.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Sensitivity
        105 dB(1k Hz)
        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • ANC features

        ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Design

        Colour
        Silver
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear-tip
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC off)
        6 + 20 hr
        Music play time (ANC on)
        5 + 16 hr
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        40 mAh
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity (Case)
        450 mAh
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.26 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
        3.3 x 2.1 x 2.3  cm
        Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
        6.2 x 3.8 x 2.9  cm
        Total weight
        0.043  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        EAN
        48 95229 12900 9
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.125  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.067  kg
        Tare weight
        0.058  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12900 3
        Gross weight
        0.516  kg
        Height
        11  cm
        Length
        16  cm
        Net weight
        0.201  kg
        Tare weight
        0.315  kg
        Width
        11.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12900 6
        Gross weight
        4.575  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        33.8  cm
        Net weight
        1.608  kg
        Tare weight
        2.967  kg
        Width
        24.5  cm

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20265 8

