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  • From music to calls, flow through your day
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  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
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  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day
  • From music to calls, flow through your day

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT3508BK/00

From music to calls, flow through your day
Always be working it! These true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds sound great and they reduce wind noise. You can immerse yourself in your tunes and enjoy clear calls on the go. Slip the charging case into your pocket and you're set for the day.
See all benefits

From music to calls, flow through your day

  • Natural sound

  • Noise Cancelling

  • Clearer calls on the go

  • Bluetooth LE Audio*

Always hear your music. Noise Cancelling

Always hear your music. Noise Cancelling

Noise cancelling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.

Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!

Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec* to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag when watching films or gaming.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.