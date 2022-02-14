Search terms

    Experience rich sound for your music and crystal clear call clarity with these True wireless headphones. Comfortable, reliable and with a charging case that slips in your pocket! IPX5 splash and sweat resistant and with 26 hours of play time. See all benefits

      Rich sound wherever you go

      • Rich sound
      • Clear call quality
      • IPX5 water resistant
      • Up to 26 hours of play time
      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

      2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

      2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

      ENC utilises a dual-mic, noise-cancelling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise, so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!

      Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

      Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

      Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours of play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge the headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

      IPX5 splash and sweat resistant

      An IPX5 rating lets you bring your music with you no matter what the weather! The headphones are water resistant and won't even mind the occasional shower, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

      Dedicated Philips Headphones App support

      Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. Make your sounds your own! The Philips Headphones App puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust the levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles.

      Touch controls. Easy to pair

      Touch controls on the earbuds make life super easy! Use them to pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Sensitivity
        101.5 dB (1k Hz)
        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Telecommunication

        ENC microphone
        Yes
        Microphone for call
        2 mics

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX5
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Design

        Colour
        White
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear-tip
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone

      • Power

        Music play time
        6 + 20  hr
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        40 mAh
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Case)
        460 mAh
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.5 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
        3.41 x 2.00 x 2.18  cm
        Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
        6.25 x 2.40 x 4.56  cm
        Total weight
        0.051  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        EAN
        48 95229 12587 2
        Depth
        3.3  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.131  kg
        Net weight
        0.077  kg
        Tare weight
        0.054  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12587 9
        Height
        24.7  cm
        Width
        24.8  cm
        Length
        34.8  cm
        Gross weight
        4.135  kg
        Net weight
        1.848  kg
        Tare weight
        2.287  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12587 6
        Height
        11  cm
        Width
        11.5  cm
        Length
        16.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.46  kg
        Net weight
        0.231  kg
        Tare weight
        0.229  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20233 7

