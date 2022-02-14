Rich sound wherever you go
Experience rich sound for your music and crystal clear call clarity with these True wireless headphones. Comfortable, reliable and with a charging case that slips in your pocket! IPX5 splash and sweat resistant and with 26 hours of play time. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.
ENC utilises a dual-mic, noise-cancelling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise, so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!
Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours of play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge the headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!
An IPX5 rating lets you bring your music with you no matter what the weather! The headphones are water resistant and won't even mind the occasional shower, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. Make your sounds your own! The Philips Headphones App puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust the levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles.
Touch controls on the earbuds make life super easy! Use them to pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.
