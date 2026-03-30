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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT1207YL/00

Grab and go
Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours of play time!
See all benefits

Grab and go

  • Earbuds with a comfortable fit

  • Super-small charging case

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

  • Up to 18 hours play time

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

Super-small USB-C charging case

This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours of play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

Technical specifications

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