True Wireless Headphones

TAT1207WT/10
    Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours of play time! See all benefits

      Grab and go

      • Earbuds with a comfortable fit
      • Super-small charging case
      • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
      • Up to 18 hours play time

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

      Super-small USB-C charging case

      This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours of play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

      Integrated controls. Easy to pair

      Integrated controls on the earbuds let you pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant at the touch of a button. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you take them out of the charging case.

      Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Sensitivity
        97 dB (1k Hz)
        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        3 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Acoustic system
        Open

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Design

        Colour
        White
        Wearing style
        In-ear

      • Power

        Music play time
        6 + 12  hr
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        40 mAh
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Case)
        280 mAh
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        7.8 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
        2.41 x 2.16 x 2.05  cm
        Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
        5.79 x 3.61 x 2.57  cm
        Total weight
        0.034  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        EAN
        48 95229 12943 6
        Depth
        3  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.094  kg
        Net weight
        0.058  kg
        Tare weight
        0.036  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        12
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12943 3
        Height
        35.5  cm
        Width
        22.2  cm
        Length
        22.2  cm
        Gross weight
        3.03  kg
        Tare weight
        2.334  kg
        Net weight
        0.696  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        2
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12943 0

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20238 2

