Discontinued
TAT1108BK/00
Clear call quality
6 mm drivers for powerful bass
Ergonomic design for comfort
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
No matter how long your day is, these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours of play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed 6 mm dynamic drivers to bring you a real listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances the dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.