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  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly
  • Hear your sounds clearly

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT1108BK/00

Hear your sounds clearly
Hear tunes and calls properly. These True Wireless headphones use 6 mm drivers for rich sound and powerful bass, and an AI mic for clear calls. IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours of play time.
See all benefits

Hear your sounds clearly

  • Clear call quality

  • 6 mm drivers for powerful bass

  • Ergonomic design for comfort

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

No worries. Up to 15 hours of play time with the case

No matter how long your day is, these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours of play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.

Custom 6 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass

Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed 6 mm dynamic drivers to bring you a real listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances the dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.