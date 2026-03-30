Discontinued
TAST702BK/00
6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
6+18 hrs play time
Secure fit
Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.
No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.
The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls, all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
Actual results may vary