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  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
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  • Ditch the wires.
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  • Ditch the wires.
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  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.
  • Ditch the wires.

Discontinued

7000 seriesWireless Headphones

TAST702BK/00

Ditch the wires.
These true wireless in-ear sports earphones love it when you sweat. IPX5 splash resistance and UV clean technology mean you'll stay fresh however hard you go. You get up to 24 hours of play time with the portable charging case.
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Train free.

Ditch the wires.

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • 6+18 hrs play time

  • Secure fit

Soft, rubberised wing tips. Secure and comfortable

Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation

No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.

Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls, all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

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