Wireless Headphones

TASN503BK/00
    Find your intensity with these waterproof wireless in-ear sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you get the best performance from every training session. 6 hours of play time and strong sound push you to the next level. See all benefits

      In any weather.

      • 6 mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • 6 hours of play time

      3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit

      Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.

      6 hours play time when monitoring

      Run faster. Jump higher. Kick harder. You get 6 hours of play time—even when monitoring your heart rate. A single charge takes 2 hours.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Heart-rate monitor built in.

      Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest, so you get the best possible results from every workout. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps.

      IPX5 waterproof. Waterproof and sweat-proof

      These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain or even wear them in the shower.

      Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train for an extra hour

      A single charge takes 2 hours. If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes of Quick Charge gives you another hour of play time.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist, take calls and adjust volume—all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

      Soft, rubberised wing tips. Secure and comfortable

      Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

      User-friendly button control

      User-friendly button makes it easy for kids to take a call, skip a track or pause what they're listening to. All without touching their smartphone. Volume buttons on the base of the ear cup are easy to reach, as is the LED light button.

      Detailed sound. Good sound. Great passive noise isolation.

      Plug into a world of crystal clear and natural sound with precisely tuned 6 mm drivers. Your Sports headphones are carefully engineered to deliver crisp and richly detailed yet natural sound — whatever music you are listening to.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Sensitivity
        95  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Reject call
        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Call on Hold
        • Reject Call

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes
        Ear caps
        3 sizes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        100 hr
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Music play time
        6  hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10086 2
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.069  kg
        Height
        15  cm
        Net weight
        0.0225  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.0465  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.255  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10086 6
        Height
        16.2  cm
        Length
        11.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.0675  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.1875  kg
        Width
        10.3  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.34  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10086 9
        Height
        34.5  cm
        Length
        24.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.54  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.8  kg
        Width
        22.1  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.0145  kg
        Width
        8  cm

