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Discontinued

Wireless Headphones

TASH402LF/00

Stay cool.
Crush your personal best with these wireless and sweat-resistant over-ear sports headphones. Lightweight and comfortable, they pack 20 hours of play time into a single charge. Cooling ear-cup cushions keep you focused when the going gets hot.
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However hot you get.

Stay cool.

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Sweat/waterproof

20 hours of play time

These headphones offer up to 20 hours of continuous play for worry-free enjoyment when you're listening to your music on the go.

40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

Let your workout playlist take you to the next level. Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation, so you get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

Breathable ear-cup cushions. Easily detachable for cleaning

The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.

Technical specifications

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