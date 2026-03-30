Discontinued
TASH402LF/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Sweat/waterproof
These headphones offer up to 20 hours of continuous play for worry-free enjoyment when you're listening to your music on the go.
Let your workout playlist take you to the next level. Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation, so you get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.
The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.
Actual results may vary