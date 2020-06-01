Search terms

TAR8805/10
    Whatever you love, you'll find it with ease on this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB+ and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad. See all benefits

      • DAB+
      • Spotify connect
      • Bluetooth®
      • with wireless phone charger
      This Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of programme. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite Internet, DAB+ or FM stations.

      Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth Internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.

      A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital time display and key controls are located on the front panel.

      Sleek looks. Large 2.4" colour display

      The matte-black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss colour display and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect and station logos when you use Internet radio or DAB.

      Dual alarms and sleep timer

      The Sleep Timer lets you drift into restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. The Dual Alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm.

      Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+
        • Internet Radio
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        Station presets
        20 FM, 20 DAB, 20 Internet radio/Podcast, 10 Spotify
        RDS
        Yes.

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        6 W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of full-range drivers
        2
        Full-range driver diameter
        3"

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        10 M (free space)
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Audio in
        No

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • DAB radio
        • FM radio
        • Internet radio
        • Buzzer
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        No

      • Convenience

        Clock update
        DAB/Internet radio

      • Charging

        Wireless power output
        Wireless power output
        10 W
        USB devices
        5 V, 1 A

      • Display

        Type
        2.4" TFT colour display

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 9 V, 2.5 A
        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        15.93  cm
        Height
        11.35  cm
        Weight
        1.31  kg
        Width
        26.8  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10820 2
        Depth
        15  cm
        Gross weight
        1.75  kg
        Height
        20.8  cm
        Net weight
        1.4  kg
        Tare weight
        0.35  kg
        Width
        35.8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

