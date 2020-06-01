TAR8805/10
More to love
Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad.
DAB+
Spotify connect
Bluetooth®
with wireless phone charger
A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital-time display, and key controls are located on the front panel.
Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.
The Sleep Timer lets you drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. The Dual Alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm.