Clock Radio

TAR7705/10
    -{discount-value}

    Clock Radio

    TAR7705/10

    Wake up to your favourite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

    Clock Radio

      • DAB+
      • Bluetooth®
      • with wireless phone charger

      Packed with features

      A large, clear digital-time display glows at the front of this Bluetooth clock radio. Key controls are located on the top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

      DAB+/FM radio. Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

      From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite tunes

      Drift into restful sleep with your favourite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

      Dual alarm. One clock, two wake-up calls

      The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms and wakes you up to your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake up before you.

      Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

      This alarm clock automatically syncs time and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        No. of preset stations
        20 (FM), 20 (DAB)
        RDS
        Yes.

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        4 W
        Sound System
        Stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of full-range drivers
        2
        Full-range driver diameter
        1.75"

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        10 M (free space)
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Audio in
        No

      • Clock

        Display
        LCD
        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12 H
        • 24 H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • DAB radio
        • FM radio
        • Bluetooth
        • Buzzer
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Convenience

        Backlight colour
        White
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low
        Volume control
        Up/Down

      • Charging

        Wireless charging
        Support Samsung fast charge 9 W
        USB devices
        5 V, 1 A

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        Power supply
        100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz
        Operation power consumption
        < 17.1 W
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W
        Backup battery
        AAA x 2 (not included)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        15.3  cm
        Height
        6.8  cm
        Weight
        0.606  kg
        Width
        15.3  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10825 7
        Depth
        7.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.906  kg
        Height
        16.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.804  kg
        Tare weight
        0.102  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box
        Width
        21.3  cm
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

