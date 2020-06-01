Search terms

Portable Radio

TAR5505/10
  • The kitchen radio The kitchen radio The kitchen radio
    -{discount-value}

    Portable Radio

    TAR5505/10

    The kitchen radio

    Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Make dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you'll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

    Portable Radio

    The kitchen radio

    Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Make dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you'll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

    The kitchen radio

    Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Make dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you'll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

    Portable Radio

    The kitchen radio

    Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Make dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you'll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Radio and alarm clock

      The kitchen radio

      • DAB+
      • Bluetooth®

      Great in the kitchen

      From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening while you cook! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.

      Clear display. Kitchen timer

      See how long your dish has left to cook, at a glance. This portable radio boasts a kitchen timer, which is simple to set via the radio menu. The digital display shows a countdown timer in hours, minutes and seconds.

      Beautiful design that fits right in

      A light wood cabinet surrounds the black gloss display panel and the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. There are buttons on the front of the radio for tuning, source selection and more. Volume up/down is controlled via the sleek rotary dial.

      Compact and convenient

      Using the plug socket for your food mixer? Keep the music going with batteries instead. When you're done whisking, plug the portable radio into a mains supply using the AC cable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        5 W
        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Full-range driver diameter
        3"
        Number of full-range drivers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        10 M (free space)
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+
        Station presets
        20
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        RDS
        Yes.

      • Convenience

        Backlight colour
        white
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Number of batteries
        4

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        18.6  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Standing
        Width
        29.6  cm
        Depth
        14.4  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10822 6
        Gross weight
        1.31  kg
        Net weight
        1  kg
        Tare weight
        0.31  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        14.06  cm
        Width
        20.66  cm
        Depth
        10.6  cm
        Weight
        0.86  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        No
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        No
        Kitchen timer
        Yes

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.