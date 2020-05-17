Other items in the box
- AC-DC Adapter
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
Versatile home radio
This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Versatile home radio
This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests. See all benefits
Versatile home radio
This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Versatile home radio
This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests. See all benefits
From morning grooves to late-night sounds, this radio fits perfectly on small tables, slim countertops or a bookshelf. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.
A light wood cabinet surrounds the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. The black gloss display panel shows station information and the time. There are buttons on top of the radio for tuning, source selection and more.
Set the Gentle Wake function and your guests will wake to a gradually increasing radio volume. You can use the dual-alarm function to set two different alarms. Perfect if your guests are likely to snooze through the first alarm.
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Alarm
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.