Search terms

1

Clock Radio

TAR5005/10
  • Versatile home radio Versatile home radio Versatile home radio
    -{discount-value}

    Clock Radio

    TAR5005/10

    Versatile home radio

    This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests. See all benefits

    Clock Radio

    Versatile home radio

    This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests. See all benefits

    Versatile home radio

    This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests. See all benefits

    Clock Radio

    Versatile home radio

    This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that's perfect for guests. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Radio and alarm clock

      Versatile home radio

      • DAB+

      Perfect in any room

      From morning grooves to late-night sounds, this radio fits perfectly on small tables, slim countertops or a bookshelf. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.

      Beautiful design that fits right in

      A light wood cabinet surrounds the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. The black gloss display panel shows station information and the time. There are buttons on top of the radio for tuning, source selection and more.

      Alarm functions for overnight guests

      Set the Gentle Wake function and your guests will wake to a gradually increasing radio volume. You can use the dual-alarm function to set two different alarms. Perfect if your guests are likely to snooze through the first alarm.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        Yes.

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        1 W
        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of full-range drivers
        1
        Full-range driver diameter
        2.5"

      • Connectivity

        Audio in
        No
        Bluetooth
        No

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • DAB radio
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Convenience

        Backlight colour
        white
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        10.9  cm
        Height
        15.45  cm
        Weight
        0.52  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10821 9
        Depth
        14  cm
        Gross weight
        0.88  kg
        Height
        15  cm
        Net weight
        0.64  kg
        Tare weight
        0.24  kg
        Width
        23.6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Standing

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.