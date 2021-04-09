Search terms

    Clock Radio

    TAR4406/12

    Wake fully charged

    Get up ready to rock. This FM clock radio will charge your mobile device while you sleep and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone or radio station. There's also a Sleep Timer, so you can fall asleep listening to the radio too.

    Clock Radio

    Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm-clock radio. The large digits mean the mirror-finished display is easy to see, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume and tuning.

    A handy USB port lets you use the clock radio's power supply to charge your phone while you sleep. This alarm clock also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm will go off on time.

    The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

    Drift into restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off automatically.

    Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whichever alarm style you have chosen-alarm tone or radio—the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!

    Battery backup in event of power failure

    Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      700 mW
      Sound System
      Mono

    • Loudspeakers

      Full-range driver diameter
      1.5"
      Number of full-range drivers
      1

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      No
      Audio in
      No

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Tuner bands
      FM
      No. of preset stations
      20
      RDS
      No
      FM frequency range
      87.5 - 108  MHz

    • Power

      Standby power consumption
      <1 W
      Power type
      AC Input
      Backup battery
      AAA x 2 (not included)
      AC power input
      100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
      Operation power consumption
      <7.5 W

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      11.6  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Standing
      Width
      13.3  cm
      Depth
      11.8  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11665 8
      Gross weight
      0.441  kg
      Net weight
      0.374  kg
      Tare weight
      0.067  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      11  cm
      Width
      11  cm
      Depth
      7.5  cm
      Weight
      0.22  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      • Power adapter

    • Alarm

      Alarm source
      • FM radio
      • Buzzer
      No. of alarms
      2
      Sleep timer
      15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
      Snooze (repeat alarm)
      Yes, 9 mins

    • Charging

      USB devices
      5 V, 1 A

    • Clock

      Display
      LED
      Type
      Digital
      Time format
      • 12 H
      • 24 H

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty certificate
