TAR3305/12
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
The FM tuner delivers clear reception and you can set up to 10 presets for your favourite stations. The display shows the time clearly.
Drift into restful sleep with your favourite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.
The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.