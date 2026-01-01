ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Discontinued

    Wake up ready to go
  • Wake up ready to go

Clock Radio

TAR3305/12

  • Discontinued

    Wake up ready to go
  • Wake up ready to go
Wake up ready to go
Keep it simple with this FM digital clock radio. Plenty of presets make station navigation a breeze and you can set the alarm to wake you to a gently rising radio volume. Want to sleep in? Just reach out and hit the snooze button.
See all benefits

Wake up ready to go

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

FM digital radio

FM digital radio

The FM tuner delivers clear reception and you can set up to 10 presets for your favourite stations. The display shows the time clearly.

Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to the radio

Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to the radio

Drift into restful sleep with your favourite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

Dual alarm. One clock, two wake-up calls

Dual alarm. One clock, two wake-up calls

The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers