Portable FM/AM radio

TAR2509/10

The classic companion
Love radio? From your kitchen to your garage and garden, this portable FM/AM analogue radio will keep your favourite stations playing. It sounds great, runs off AC or battery power and has a handy LED indicator—so you'll know when it's perfectly tuned.
  • FM/AM

  • Analogue tuning

  • AC or battery power

Classic design, clear reception, easy tuning

Analogue tuning makes it easy to find the stations you love on this portable FM/AM radio. Simply turn the tuning wheel on the side of the radio, and the large, clear window will show which frequency you're tuned to. An LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.

Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news or your favourite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, the 3.5" speaker ensures good, clear sound.

Simple controls. Large volume dial

You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/AM signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

Technical specifications

