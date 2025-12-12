All series
TAR2509/10
FM/AM
Analogue tuning
AC or battery power
Analogue tuning makes it easy to find the stations you love on this portable FM/AM radio. Simply turn the tuning wheel on the side of the radio, and the large, clear window will show which frequency you're tuned to. An LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.
Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news or your favourite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, the 3.5" speaker ensures good, clear sound.
You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/AM signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.