Discontinued
TAPH802BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours of play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.
Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies
These wireless headphones boast soft ear cups that can be folded neatly in two ways. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing them in your office drawer, or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into you coat pocket or bag.
Actual results may vary