Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

TAPH802BK/00
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time Sleek design. 30 hours of play time Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
    Wherever your week takes you. These wireless over-ear headphones make your commute more enjoyable with balanced, detailed sound and up to 30 hours of play time. If you need more, quick charging gives you between 2 and 6 hours of extra power See all benefits

      Sleek design. 30 hours of play time

      Hi-Res Audio wireless headphones

      • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear

      Every commute. 30 hours of play time.

      Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours of play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Detailed sound. Powerful bass

      Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies

      Excellent passive noise isolation. Be immersed

      creating a seal that passively isolates external noise.

      Flexible design

      These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer or the included carrying pouch. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

      Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a Hi-Res source, you'll get the full benefit of lossless audio that's recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs for a brilliantly lifelike performance.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that.

      Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours of play time

      Two levels of fast charging—Rapid Charge and Quick Charge—give you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time. So you can keep listening from Monday to Friday and beyond.

      Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours of play

      If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours of play time.

      Perfectly tuned comfort

      Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes
        Aeroplane adapter
        No
        Audio cable
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Music play time
        30  hr
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        200* hr
        Talk time
        30* hr

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency range
        7–40,000 Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        90  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10189 0
        Depth
        7  cm
        Height
        25  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.588  kg
        Net weight
        0.26  kg
        Tare weight
        0.328  kg

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10189 7
        Height
        26  cm
        Length
        23.7  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        22.9  cm
        Gross weight
        2.187  kg
        Net weight
        0.78  kg
        Tare weight
        1.407  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Actual results may vary

