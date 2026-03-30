ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time

Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

TAPH802BK/00

Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
Wherever your week takes you. These wireless over-ear headphones make your commute more enjoyable with balanced, detailed sound and up to 30 hours of play time. If you need more, quick charging gives you between 2 and 6 hours of extra power
See all benefits

Hi-Res Audio wireless headphones

Sleek design. 30 hours of play time

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Every commute. 30 hours of play time.

Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours of play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

Detailed sound. Powerful bass

Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies

Flexible design

These wireless headphones boast soft ear cups that can be folded neatly in two ways. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing them in your office drawer, or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into you coat pocket or bag.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary