TAMS80Y/00
The Tube
Bold shapes. Retro colours. Modern power. The Tube brings an 80s icon back to life with richer, wider stereo sound and seamless connectivity. From house jams to street parties, turn it up and let the music spread.
Striking sound. Retro looks
280 W Max (140 W RMS)
Up to 24 hours’ play time
IP67 dustproof/waterproof
Beneath The Tube’s iconic form is a 2-way stereo system that delivers 280 W max (140 W RMS) of power and a wider, more immersive soundstage. If the party moves outside, you can turn on Moving Sound to give the bass more punch and keep the sound clear in the open air.
Dual 5.25” drivers, dedicated tweeters, and an active crossover all work together to separate the highs and lows with precision. Twin passive radiators deepen the bass. The result? True stereo sound with powerful depth and crisp, clean detail.
Bluetooth® 6.0 lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect The Tube to two devices at once. You can also plug an external device into the USB-C port and listen to music that way.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust-tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.