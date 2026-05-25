TAMS60Y/00
The Roller
An icon is reborn. The Roller brings true stereo sound and seamless connectivity to its unmistakable 80s style. It's bold, it's loud and it delivers the kind of deep, well-defined bass that hits hard and stays tight.
Striking sound. Retro looks
120 W MAX (60 W RMS)
Up to 24 hours of play time
IP67 dustproof/waterproof
The Roller might look like it did in the mixtape era, but it's been reengineered to deliver 120 W max (60 W RMS) of power and bass that goes deeper than ever before. If you're outside, you can turn on Moving Sound to keep the bass strong and the sound clear in the open air.
Dual 3.5" drivers, dedicated tweeters and an active crossover all work together to separate the highs and lows with precision. Twin passive radiators deepen the bass. The result? True stereo sound with powerful depth and crisp, clean detail.
Bluetooth® 6.0 lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect The Roller to two devices at once. You can also plug an external device into the USB-C port and listen to music that way.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust-tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.