DAB+ Radio

TAM2505/10
    -{discount-value}

    Short on space? This slender wall-mountable micro system lets you stream podcasts, music and more via Bluetooth. You get crackle-free DAB+ digital radio too, and you can connect your CD player or record deck via audio-in. See all benefits

      Super-slim. Plays it all.

      • Bluetooth®

      One small system for all your music

      Streaming music, playing records or prefer the radio? You can switch between wireless devices easily thanks to multi-pair Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception.

      At home in your home

      This slender micro system is perfect for smaller spaces. You can leave it free standing on the included foot or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

      Convenience and control

      An easy-to-use remote puts key system functions at your fingertips—so you can control the mood without breaking the mood. The clear display panel shows DAB station information and song titles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Maximum output power (RMS)
        10 W
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • bass reflex speaker system
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound mode
        • Pop
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Classic
        • Flat
        Volume Control
        Digital up/down
        Frequency response
        63-20000 Hz
        Speaker impedance
        6 ohm

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of sound channels
        2.0
        Driver configuration
        Full range
        Number of full-range drivers
        2
        Full-range driver diameter
        2.75"

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner type
        Digital
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+
        Antenna
        FM antenna (75 ohm)
        Station presets
        20 FM, 20 DAB
        RDS
        Yes.

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        10 M (free space)
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Audio in
        3.5 mm
        Headphone jack
        1 x 3.5 mm
        Smart Home
        n.a.
        DLNA Standard
        n.a.

      • Convenience

        Clock update
        DAB
        Display screen type
        LCD
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Alarms
        Yes, Buzzer, DAB, FM, Bluetooth
        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        Yes
        Remote Control
        Yes

      • Design

        System components
        Main unit
        Wall mountable
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Smartphone/tablet APP control
        No

      • Power

        Adapter type
        AC external
        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC power adapter
        • FM antenna
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Wall mounting bracket
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        400 x 220 x 110  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        1.71  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        15.6  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10316 0
        Gross weight
        2.807  kg
        Height
        31.5  cm
        Net weight
        1.707  kg
        Tare weight
        1.1  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        45.5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power adapter
      • FM antenna
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Wall mounting bracket
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

