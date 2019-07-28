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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

TAKH301BL/00

Do your own thing

Have fun with on-ear headphones kids can style themselves. These headphones are volume limited to 85 dB and are tough enough to throw in a schoolbag. Children can decorate the ear cups with stickers or their own works of art!

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Do your own thing

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos and games safely.

Customisable ear cups. Use stickers or personal artwork

Kids can customise these headphones with stickers or even their latest work of art. The clear outer covering of the ear cups opens so you can put a drawing inside. Three sets of stickers and graphic cards are included with the headphones.

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