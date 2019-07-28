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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

TAKH101PK/00

Let's go!

Let them watch, listen or play with on-ear headphones that won't hurt their ears. These colourful headphones are comfortable and the volume's limited to 85 dB, so kids can safely enjoy screen time—or their favourite tunes.

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Let's go!

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos and games safely.

Compact-folding design. Easy storage

These wired on-ear children's headphones can be folded inwards, creating a compact bundle. Perfect when you want to slip them into a coat pocket or bag.

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