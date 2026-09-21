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  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
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  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.

New

Children's wireless on-ear headphones

TAK6000BL/00

Available in

Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink

Looks they love. Sound you can trust.

Meet the headphones designed for safe listening and regular style updates. ePaper displays on the earcups let children use photos for a personalised look that’s easy to change. Volume limits protect young ears at home and on the go.

See all benefits

Looks they love. Sound you can trust.

  • On-ear wireless headphones

  • Volume limited to 85 dB

  • Customisable ePaper display

  • Durable and foldable

A new look whenever they want one

A new look whenever they want one

From family or pet pictures to snapshots of artwork, ePaper earcup displays give children a fun way to personalise their headphones without using stickers. Simply choose a photo saved on a mobile device and upload it to the display via our companion app. After uploading, the image stays visible even when the headphones are switched off.

Always safe, always fun. Volume limits for home and travel*

Always safe, always fun. Volume limits for home and travel*

Specially designed to be extra-safe for young ears, these headphones have been limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside of the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.*

Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

Big round control buttons on the bottom of the ear cups make it easy for kids to use these headphones, and dots on the back of the headband help them see which way around to put them on. The cushioned headband adjusts easily, while smaller ear cups with soft memory foam cushions gently adapt to growing ears for a comfortable fit.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 4.1 MB
  • 27 August 2026

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 469.9 kB
  • 15 September 2026

Contacting Philips

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Disclaimers

  1. Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.