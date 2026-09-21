New
TAK6000PK/00
Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
Meet the headphones designed for safe listening and regular style updates. ePaper displays on the earcups let kids use photos for a personalised look that’s easy to change. Volume limits protect young ears at home and on the go.
On-ear wireless headphones
Volume limited to 85 dB
Customisable ePaper display
Durable and foldable
Made from durable, non-toxic materials, these headphones are built to withstand the rigours of daily use by kids. When not in use, they can be folded flat for easy storage in a drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into pockets and bags.
Our companion app can be used to set playtime limits, so the kids don’t listen for too long. Or use the app to switch these headphones from their default setting, where volume is limited to 75 dB, to a travel mode that limits volume to 85 dB.
From weekend fun to homework, these headphones keep up with up to 45 hours of play time from a full charge (which takes 2 hours via USB-C). A dedicated BT button on the headphones makes it easy for children to pair them with their devices, and multipoint connectivity lets them connect to more than one device at once.
Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.