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  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
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  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
  • Looks they love. Sound you can trust.

New

Kids' wireless on-ear headphones

TAK6000PK/00

Available in

Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink

Looks they love. Sound you can trust.

Meet the headphones designed for safe listening and regular style updates. ePaper displays on the earcups let kids use photos for a personalised look that’s easy to change. Volume limits protect young ears at home and on the go.

See all benefits

Looks they love. Sound you can trust.

  • On-ear wireless headphones

  • Volume limited to 85 dB

  • Customisable ePaper display

  • Durable and foldable

Tough, durable, and foldable

Made from durable, non-toxic materials, these headphones are built to withstand the rigours of daily use by kids. When not in use, they can be folded flat for easy storage in a drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into pockets and bags.

Philips Headphones app with parental controls

Our companion app can be used to set playtime limits, so the kids don’t listen for too long. Or use the app to switch these headphones from their default setting, where volume is limited to 75 dB, to a travel mode that limits volume to 85 dB.

Long battery life and easy wireless connections

From weekend fun to homework, these headphones keep up with up to 45 hours of play time from a full charge (which takes 2 hours via USB-C). A dedicated BT button on the headphones makes it easy for children to pair them with their devices, and multipoint connectivity lets them connect to more than one device at once.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 4.1 MB
  • 27 August 2026

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 469.9 kB
  • 15 September 2026

Contacting Philips

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Disclaimers

  1. Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.