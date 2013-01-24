Home
Kids wireless on-ear headphones

  • Bright and bold Bright and bold Bright and bold
    They'll light up their own style with these tough, flexible on-ear headphones! Panels in the ear cups light up with colourful lights, and volume is limited to 85 dB. Parents can control volume and play time via the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits

      No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time

      From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time.

      Always safe, always fun. Parental controls

      Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. Parents can also set maximum volume and play time limits in the Philips Headphones app. You can relax while they have fun.

      Funky, colourful light-up panels in the ear cups

      The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.

      Kid-friendly comfort

      Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favourite YouTubers. The flexible headband adjusts easily.

      Easy control. From music to calls

      Buttons make it easy for kids to control music and calls without help. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

      Easy storage. Flat-folding and compact-folding design

      These wireless on-ear kids headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits in pockets and bags.

      Compatible with an audio cable (3.5 mm jack)

      The 3.5 mm audio port lets kids connect their headphones directly to their smartphone or hand-held console.

      Custom sound control and more. Philips Headphones app

      The Philips Headphones app lets you set volume limits, and you can also limit play time per day or per week. A voice prompt alerts your child if their time limit has been reached-and the app can automatically lower volume if it goes too high.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        10  m

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Pink
        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Music play time
        28  hr
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Talk time
        25 hr

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        18  cm
        Height
        4.5  cm
        Weight
        0.128  kg
        Width
        14.6  cm

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10  mW
        Sensitivity
        83 dB (1 kHz)
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11755 3
        Gross weight
        1.003  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        21.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.465  kg
        Tare weight
        0.538  kg
        Width
        17  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11755 6
        Depth
        5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.265  kg
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.155  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.11  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20177 4

          • Volume limited to <85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.

