Over-ear wireless headphones

TAH9505BK/00
    Bluetooth

    Over-ear wireless headphones

    TAH9505BK/00

    Made to immerse

    Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Cancelling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered. See all benefits

    Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Cancelling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered. See all benefits

      Made to immerse

      • Noise Cancellation Pro
      • 40 mm drivers
      Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling. Focus where you want it

      Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling. Focus where you want it

      When the song deserves your full attention, these wireless headphones let you immerse. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Cover the right ear cup to trigger Awareness Mode and bring the world back in.

      Rounded over-ear design. Sleek looks, superb sound

      Rounded over-ear design. Sleek looks, superb sound

      The round earcups lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, a balanced midrange and sparkling high frequencies.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

      27 hours play time (ANC on/off)*

      27 hours play time (ANC on/off)*

      It doesn't matter whether ANC is on or off-you get 27 hours play time and the same crisp, detailed sound. A speedy 15 minute charge gives you an extra 5 hours play time. A full charge takes 4 hours via the included USB-C.

      Memory foam ear-cup cushions. Touch controls

      Memory foam ear-cup cushions. Touch controls

      The cushioned ear-cup cushions and headband are perfect for long listening sessions. There are touch controls for music and calls and buttons on the right ear cup let you control ANC. The ear cups fold flat for easy storage.

      Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

      Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

      These Hi-Res Audio certified headphones let you immerse in your favourite albums-on your smart device, home setup, TV or laptop. You can plug the detachable cable into high resolution equipment for wired listening.

      Clear calls. Rock-solid connectivity

      Calls are clear and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at once. Ideal if you want to hear notifications from your phone while streaming podcasts via your laptop. There is Google Fast Pairing for Android phones.

      One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair

      Google Fast Pair lets you pair your headphones to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        USB-C cable
        Audio cable
        yes
        Aeroplane adapter
        yes
        Carry case
        yes
        Quick start guide
        yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        • AAC
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Battery lifetime
        27 hrs*
        Music play time(ANC off)
        27  hrs
        Music play time(ANC on)
        27  hrs
        Charging time
        4  hr

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Frequency range
        20-40000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB (1 kHz)

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11191 9
        Gross weight
        2.6  kg
        Height
        25.1  cm
        Length
        22.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.876  kg
        Tare weight
        1.724  kg
        Width
        21.2  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11191 2
        Depth
        6.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.766  kg
        Height
        25.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.292  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.474  kg
        Width
        20.85  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        18.92  cm
        Height
        9  cm
        Weight
        0.25  kg
        Width
        17.01  cm

          • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
          • Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.

