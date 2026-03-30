Discontinued
TAH9505BK/00
Noise Cancellation Pro
Google Assistant integrated
Bluetooth multipoint
Touch control
When the song deserves your full attention, these wireless headphones let you immerse. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Cover the right ear cup to trigger Awareness Mode and bring the world back in.
The round earcups lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, a balanced midrange and sparkling high frequencies.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.
Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.