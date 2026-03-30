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  • Made to immerse
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  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
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  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse

Discontinued

Over-ear wireless headphones

TAH9505BK/00

Made to immerse
Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Cancelling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered. The fully integrated Google Assistant lets you get more done, hands-free.
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Made to immerse

  • Noise Cancellation Pro

  • Google Assistant integrated

  • Bluetooth multipoint

  • Touch control

Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling. Focus where you want it

Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling. Focus where you want it

When the song deserves your full attention, these wireless headphones let you immerse. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Cover the right ear cup to trigger Awareness Mode and bring the world back in.

Rounded over-ear design. Sleek looks, superb sound

Rounded over-ear design. Sleek looks, superb sound

The round earcups lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, a balanced midrange and sparkling high frequencies.

Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.

  2. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.