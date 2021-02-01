Whispered revelations. Car chases. Or crystal-clear conference calls. Whether you're relaxing with your favourite show or working from home, these wireless over-ear TV headphones let you hear perfectly. In clear, latency-free sound.
Every film, every show. Listen without disturbing others
Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers give clear, sparkling sound with great bass — perfect for everything you love to watch. The full-size ear cups have an over-ear fit for great passive noise isolation. You won't miss a line of dialogue and you won't disturb others.
Perfect dialogue syncing. Low-latency Bluetooth dongle
A super-stable, low-latency Bluetooth connection ensures that you won't have the syncing issues that can occur when watching TV with wireless headphones. You'll hear sound effects and dialogue in perfect time with what's happening on screen. On first use, simply press the dongle to pair.
Lightweight and comfortable
The lightweight design is super comfortable-ideal if you're bingeing a late-night series and don't want to upset the neighbours! The headband and soft, cushioned ear cups are adjustable, making it easy to find your best fit.
Set up in seconds
Simply plug the included 3.5 mm cable into your TV's headphones-out socket and connect the dongle to the other end of the cable. Then, plug the dongle into the USB socket of the TV. To connect to your PC, plug the dongle into the USB socket and set up sound configuration accordingly.
18 hours of play time from a full charge*
With 18 hours play time, you'll never miss a moment of the action. A full charge takes 2 hours via the included USB-C cable-and if you do find you're running low, a quick 15 min charge gives you an extra hour. Perfect for another episode!