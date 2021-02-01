Search terms

  • Great sound. From TV to conference calls. Great sound. From TV to conference calls. Great sound. From TV to conference calls.
    -{discount-value}

    Wireless TV headphones

    TAH6206BK/00

    Great sound. From TV to conference calls.

    Whispered revelations. Car chases. Or crystal-clear conference calls. Whether you're relaxing with your favourite show or working from home, these wireless over-ear TV headphones let you hear perfectly. In clear, latency-free sound.

    See all benefits

    Wireless TV headphones

    Similar products

    See all Headband

    Great sound. From TV to conference calls.

    • Wireless TV headphones
    • Bluetooth dongle
    • Low latency
    • 18 hours play time
    Every film, every show. Listen without disturbing others

    Every film, every show. Listen without disturbing others

    Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers give clear, sparkling sound with great bass — perfect for everything you love to watch. The full-size ear cups have an over-ear fit for great passive noise isolation. You won't miss a line of dialogue and you won't disturb others.

    Perfect dialogue syncing. Low-latency Bluetooth dongle

    Perfect dialogue syncing. Low-latency Bluetooth dongle

    A super-stable, low-latency Bluetooth connection ensures that you won't have the syncing issues that can occur when watching TV with wireless headphones. You'll hear sound effects and dialogue in perfect time with what's happening on screen. On first use, simply press the dongle to pair.

    Lightweight and comfortable

    Lightweight and comfortable

    The lightweight design is super comfortable-ideal if you're bingeing a late-night series and don't want to upset the neighbours! The headband and soft, cushioned ear cups are adjustable, making it easy to find your best fit.

    Set up in seconds

    Set up in seconds

    Simply plug the included 3.5 mm cable into your TV's headphones-out socket and connect the dongle to the other end of the cable. Then, plug the dongle into the USB socket of the TV. To connect to your PC, plug the dongle into the USB socket and set up sound configuration accordingly.

    18 hours of play time from a full charge*

    With 18 hours play time, you'll never miss a moment of the action. A full charge takes 2 hours via the included USB-C cable-and if you do find you're running low, a quick 15 min charge gives you an extra hour. Perfect for another episode!

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20–20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      24 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      118 dB (1 kHz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.1
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Detachable cable
      Yes
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      32.5  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      3
      Width
      26  cm
      Gross weight
      2.271  kg
      Height
      32.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11774 4
      Net weight
      0.819  kg
      Tare weight
      1.452  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Music play time
      18  hour(s)
      Talk time
      20 hr *
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery weight (Total)
      13.5  g
      Battery capacity (Headphones)
      750  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      150 hr
      Battery type (Headphones)
      Lithium-ion (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      31.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      24  cm
      Depth
      10  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11774 7
      Gross weight
      0.607  kg
      Net weight
      0.273  kg
      Tare weight
      0.334  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      20  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Depth
      8  cm
      Weight
      0.205  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      2 pcs extra cushion
      Audio cable
      3.5 mm stereo cable, L=1.5 m
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500 mm
      Included adapters
      USB dongle

    • Design

      Colour
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20196 5

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.