Wireless TV headphones

TAH6005BK/10
  Great sound for shows, films and more
    Great sound for shows, films and more

    Let the sound of your favourite shows and films flow, without disturbing anyone else! These wireless over-ear TV headphones give you clear, latency-free sound with great bass. The wireless range is an impressive 100 m. See all benefits

    Let the sound of your favourite shows and films flow, without disturbing anyone else! These wireless over-ear TV headphones give you clear, latency-free sound with great bass. The wireless range is an impressive 100 m. See all benefits

    Let the sound of your favourite shows and films flow, without disturbing anyone else! These wireless over-ear TV headphones give you clear, latency-free sound with great bass. The wireless range is an impressive 100 m. See all benefits

      Great sound for shows, films and more

      • 30 mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Black

      Every film, every show. Listen without disturbing others

      Perfectly tuned 30 mm drivers give clear, sparkling sound with great bass — perfect for everything you love to watch. The full-size ear cups have an over-ear fit for great passive noise isolation. You won't miss a line of dialogue and you won't disturb others.

      Auto-tuned FM wireless connection

      These wireless TV headphones automatically select the best available FM connection, giving you crystal-clear sound with no latency. You won't have to adjust anything and with a 100 m range you can easily listen anywhere in your home.

      Lightweight and comfortable

      The lightweight design is super-comfortable — perfect if you're bingeing a late-night series and don't want to wake the baby! The cushioned headband and ear cups are adjustable, making it easy to find the best fit for you.

      18 hours play time from a full charge

      The included pair of rechargeable AAA batteries gives you up to 18 hours play time from a single charge. Charging takes 6 hours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20–20,000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Speaker diameter
        30 mm
        Distortion
        < 1% THD at 1 KHz
        S/N Ratio
        > 60 dB
        Impedance
        24  ohm
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Sensitivity
        115 at 1k Hz  dB

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA
        Charging time
        6  hr
        Operating time on battery
        18 hrs
        Power source
        Cable

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto-tuning
        Yes
        Antenna location
        External
        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Transmitter range
        100 m

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        on transmitter

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adapter
        Yes
        3.5 mm audio cable
        Yes
        Antenna tube
        Yes
        Included
        UK plug
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11122 6
        Depth
        10  cm
        Gross weight
        0.926  kg
        Height
        31.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.598  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box
        Tare weight
        0.328  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        24  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11122 3
        Gross weight
        3.314  kg
        Height
        32.5  cm
        Length
        32.5  cm
        Net weight
        1.794  kg
        Tare weight
        1.52  kg
        Width
        26  cm

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        19*8*20 cm
        Weight
        0.207  kg

