If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.
You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if you're listening quietly.
With up to 65 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 5 minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 3 hours.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favourite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Bring them with you! With their stylish matte colourways and foldable design, there's nowhere you can't go with these over-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag.
A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or films, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.
You can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass or turn on the low-latency setting when watching videos. There's also a range of preset sound styles: 'Voice' is ideal for podcasts! Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set the timer on the app and they'll power down automatically.
From music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You'll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.
