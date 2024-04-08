Search terms

TAH5209BK/00
  • Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold
    Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you'll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes, and up to 65 hours of playback. Plus, they fold up easily for compact storage on the go. See all benefits

      Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold

      • Lightweight over-ear headphones
      • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
      • Up to 65 hours play time
      • Clear calls

      So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

      These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if you're listening quietly.

      Up to 65 hours of play time with quick charging

      With up to 65 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 5 minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 3 hours.

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favourite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Beautifully portable compact, foldable design

      Bring them with you! With their stylish matte colourways and foldable design, there's nowhere you can't go with these over-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

      Convenient multi-function button on right ear cup

      A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or films, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      You can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass or turn on the low-latency setting when watching videos. There's also a range of preset sound styles: 'Voice' is ideal for podcasts! Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set the timer on the app and they'll power down automatically.

      Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

      From music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You'll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

      Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers

      Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers

      Stylish matte colourways

      Stylish matte colourways

      A quick 5 minute charge provides 3 hours of playback

      A quick 5 minute charge provides 3 hours of playback

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        92 dB (1 kHz, -10 dBFS)
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Bluetooth profiles
        • HFP
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        23.60  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        23.00  cm
        Gross weight
        1.332  kg
        Height
        30.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14247 0
        Net weight
        0.67  kg
        Tare weight
        0.662  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1
        Music play time
        65  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        5 mins for 3 hr
        Battery weight (Total)
        10  g
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        500  mAh
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.4  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        hanging
        Width
        7  cm
        Depth
        26.7  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14247 3
        Gross weight
        0.444  kg
        Net weight
        0.223  kg
        Tare weight
        0.221  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        20.00  cm
        Width
        18.50  cm
        Depth
        5.50  cm
        Weight
        0.223  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat/Inward
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20362 4

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Multi-Function button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

