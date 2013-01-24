Home
Wireless Headphones

TAH5205WT/00
    Here comes the bass

    Cover your ears and feel that bass! These wireless over-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button for deeper bass at a touch. You get up to 29 hours play time, fast charging and a rock-solid Bluetooth connection. You won't miss a beat. See all benefits

      Here comes the bass

      • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
      • Bluetooth®
      • Compact folding

      Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers. BASS boost button.

      These over-ear headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

      29 hours play time. USB-C charging.

      You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours. The detachable inline cable lets you use these headphones wired, too.

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.

      Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Compact-fold design for easy storage.

      Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        3.5 mm audio cable
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        29  hr

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Sensitivity
        90 dB (1 kHz)

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Height
        26.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.5  kg
        Net weight
        0.69  kg
        Tare weight
        0.81  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11034 9

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19.5  cm
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.21  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        24  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.37  kg
        Net weight
        0.23  kg
        Tare weight
        0.14  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11034 2

          • *Function availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.

