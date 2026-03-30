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  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass

Discontinued

Wireless Headphones

TAH5205BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Here comes the bass
Cover your ears and feel that bass! These wireless over-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button for deeper bass at a touch. You get up to 29 hours play time, fast charging and a rock-solid Bluetooth connection. You won't miss a beat.
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Here comes the bass

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Light weight

  • Compact folding

  • Up to 29 hours play time

Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers. BASS boost button.

Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers. BASS boost button.

These over-ear headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

29 hours play time. USB-C charging.

29 hours play time. USB-C charging.

You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours. The detachable inline cable lets you use these headphones wired, too.

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.

Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Function availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.

  2. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.