Discontinued
TAH5205BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Light weight
Compact folding
Up to 29 hours play time
These over-ear headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.
You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours. The detachable inline cable lets you use these headphones wired, too.
Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.
Function availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.