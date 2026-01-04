ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Discontinued

    Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound

2000 series

Over-ear wireless headphones

TAH2500BG/10

  • Discontinued

    Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
Superb comfort, great sound
Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you'll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with extra bass, and up to 50 hours of playback.
See all benefits

Superb comfort, great sound

  • Noise Cancelling

  • Lightweight over-ear headphones

  • Natural sound. Extra Bass

  • Up to 50 hours of play time

Immerse Yourself with Noise Cancelling

Immerse Yourself with Noise Cancelling

Noise cancelling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Press button to activate Awareness Mode.

Great sound with Extra Bass mode

Great sound with Extra Bass mode

You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. You can enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes.

Up to 50 hours of play time with quick charging

Up to 50 hours of play time with quick charging

With up to 50 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15 minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 10 hours.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers