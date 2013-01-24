Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Stereo Headphones

TAH2005BK/00
  • This is your time This is your time This is your time
    -{discount-value}

    Stereo Headphones

    TAH2005BK/00

    This is your time

    From your favourite tunes to the latest podcasts, these simple over-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit and clear sound. Perfect for everyday use, the 2 m cable is the ideal length for connecting to your favourite devices. See all benefits

    Stereo Headphones

    This is your time

    From your favourite tunes to the latest podcasts, these simple over-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit and clear sound. Perfect for everyday use, the 2 m cable is the ideal length for connecting to your favourite devices. See all benefits

    This is your time

    From your favourite tunes to the latest podcasts, these simple over-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit and clear sound. Perfect for everyday use, the 2 m cable is the ideal length for connecting to your favourite devices. See all benefits

    Stereo Headphones

    This is your time

    From your favourite tunes to the latest podcasts, these simple over-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit and clear sound. Perfect for everyday use, the 2 m cable is the ideal length for connecting to your favourite devices. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Over-ear

      This is your time

      • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
      • Lightweight headband

      Get your sounds on

      These wired over-ear headphones let you listen in comfort for as long as you like. Powerful 40 mm drivers give you crisp, clear sound. The over-ear fit ensures good passive noise isolation and others won't hear what you're listening to.

      All-day ease. Everyday comfort

      The cushioned adjustable headband fits any head and the soft ear-cup cushions are great for long listening sessions. There's no battery, so no limit to your play time. Ideal when you're binging on the latest podcasts.

      Plug in to your favourite devices

      The 2 m headphone cable is perfect for connecting to a laptop or tablet. If you are on the go, this cable lets you keep your device safely stowed in a bag or pocket while you listen hands-free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        80 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        8  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10998 8
        Gross weight
        0.28  kg
        Height
        22.8  cm
        Net weight
        0.185  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.095  kg
        Width
        17  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.06  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10998 5
        Height
        23.6  cm
        Length
        27.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.555  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        19.2  cm
        Tare weight
        0.505  kg

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.5*7.45*18.5 cm
        Weight
        0.185  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.