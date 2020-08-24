Search terms

    In-ear wireless TV headphones

    TAE8005BK/10

    Loud and clear

    Hear your TV louder and more clearly without disturbing others. These in-ear TV headphones automatically select the wireless channel that gives you the best sound, and you can adjust the volume in either ear. Auto on/off keeps things simple.

    In-ear wireless TV headphones

    Loud and clear

    Every film, every show. Always your ideal sound

    Every film, every show. Always your ideal sound

    Two rechargeable batteries give you 6 hours play time each, for a total of 12 hours. 14.8 mm drivers deliver clear sound. If you'd like things a little louder, simply turn the left/right balance control knob in either direction to increase sound in the corresponding ear.

    Auto-tuned digital wireless connection. Always clear sound

    Auto-tuned digital wireless connection. Always clear sound

    These wireless headphones boast interference-free sound with no latency. They turn on automatically when you put them on and automatically select the best available connection. You won't have to adjust anything and you'll always get the best sound.

    Preset sound modes: Extra Treble, Extra Bass, Voice

    Preset sound modes: Extra Treble, Extra Bass, Voice

    Extra Bass, Extra Treble and Voice modes let you select the sound that's most comfortable for you. When you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode shuts off the TV or input audio and amplifies environmental sound.

    Light, comfortable stethoscope-style neck band

    These wireless TV headphones sit comfortably in your ears and are particularly useful if you wear glasses. Three styles of interchangeable rubber earbud covers let you choose your perfect fit for excellent passive noise isolation.

    Any TV. Optical and 3.5 mm audio cables

    The included optical and 3.5 mm audio cables let these headphones connect to almost any TV. Whatever you're into, from series to films, bring the sound closer, louder and clearer.

    40 m wireless range. Listen anywhere in your home

    Charging time for each headphone battery is just 3 hours. If you keep the spare battery in the charging cradle, you'll always be ready for another episode. Auto on/off means these headphones will turn off automatically when you remove them from your ear.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20–20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      14.8 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      127 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Wireless
      Yes
      Detachable cable
      Yes
      Maximum range
      Up to 40  m
      Type of wireless transmission
      Digital FM
      Channel selection
      Automatic
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      30.5  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      3
      Width
      25.5  cm
      Gross weight
      2.92  kg
      Height
      31.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11222 0
      Net weight
      1.545  kg
      Tare weight
      1.375  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      2 pcs
      Music play time
      12  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2.5  hour(s)
      Battery weight (Total)
      22.24  g
      Battery capacity (Headphones)
      350  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      up to 7000 hr
      Battery type (Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      32  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      24  cm
      Depth
      9.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11222 3
      Gross weight
      0.837  kg
      Net weight
      0.515  kg
      Tare weight
      0.322  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      • 2 x lithium-polymer batteries
      • 3.5 mm optical cable
      Audio cable
      3.5 mm TV cable
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs
      Docking station (connector)
      3.5 mm
      Docking station (transmitter)
      Yes
      Included adapters
      • Charge adapter
      • TV RCA adapter

    • Design

      Colour
      Black
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear-tip

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      15.89 x 2.15 x 21.61 cm
      Docking station weight
      0.112  kg
      Stethoscope weight
      0.065  kg
      Docking station dimensions
      12.0 x 9.5 x 4.2 cm (W x D x H)

    Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
