Discontinued
TAE4205WT/00
8.2mm drivers/closed back
In-ear
These wireless headphones boast 8.2 mm neodymium drivers that give you clear sound and punchy bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button on the in-line remote. You'll feel the difference instantly.
You get 10 hours play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you're running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will give you another 1.5 hours. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
The oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers give you a comfortable in-ear fit. Soft wing tips fit snugly under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.
Actual results may vary