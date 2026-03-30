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  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes
  • Tangle-free tunes

Discontinued

In-ear wireless headphones with mic

TAE1205BK/00

Tangle-free tunes
Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit and up to 7 hours of play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing for another 1 hour.
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Tangle-free tunes

  • 8-mm drivers/closed-back

  • Comfort fit

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

  • Great passive noise isolation

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Secure, flexible, comfortable

Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

Magnetic earbuds. Flat, tangle-resistant cable

These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.

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