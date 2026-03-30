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  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour
  • Your music, your colour

Discontinued

In-ear wired headphones

TAE1105PK/00

Your music, your colour
These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone's voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote.
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Your music, your colour

  • 8.6 mm drivers for bold bass

  • A gold-plated connector

  • Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

  • Inline remote for easy control

Punchy bass. Clear sound

What's life on the go without your favourite tracks? These headphones deliver bold bass from powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers and boast a gold-plated connector.

Rock your sounds in real comfort

An ergonomic acoustic tube design and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

Inline remote. Switch from playlist to calls

Take a call, pause your playlist - all without touching your smartphone. Great if the bass is just about to kick in and you don't want to miss the best bits.

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