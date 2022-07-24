Discontinued
TAA7607BK/00
Free your ears. Hear it all.
Run it, ride it, stroll it, love it! Light, comfy, and tough, these open-ear wireless sports headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too. From parks to city streets, your training just got an upgrade.
Open-ear fit
Bone conduction
Clear calls
LED safety lights
Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, which means you don't need to put an earbud in your ear, or wear headphones that cover your ear. Instead, the sound travels from your cheekbones directly to the inner ear-and your music magically appears in your head!
Hitting the trail in the rain? An IP66 rating means dirt or a downpour won't stop these open-ear headphones, and they're safe and easy to charge even after they've gotten wet. Simply wipe them down and attach them to the magnetic charging cradle.
Run at night. Hike a mountain trail at dusk. Or cycle in the woods. With a bright LED light-strip on the rear of the neckband, you'll stay visible in dim environments. You can control the LEDs via the Philips Headphones app, or via the on/off button on the neckband.
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.