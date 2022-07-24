Search terms

Open-ear wireless sports headphones

TAA7607BK/00
  Free your ears. Hear it all.
    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    Run it, ride it, stroll it, love it! Light, comfy and tough, these open-ear wireless sports headphones let you hear everything that's going on around you, and your music too. From parks to city streets, your training just got an upgrade. See all benefits

      Free your ears. Hear it all.

      • Go series open-ear fit
      • Bone conduction
      • Clear calls
      • LED safety lights
      Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

      Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

      Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, which means you don't need to put an earbud in your ear, or wear headphones that cover your ear. Instead, the sound travels from your cheekbones directly to the inner ear and your music magically appears in your head!

      Always good to go. IP66 dustproof and water resistant

      Always good to go. IP66 dustproof and water resistant

      Hitting the trail in the rain? An IP66 rating means dirt or a downpour won't stop these open-ear headphones, and they're safe and easy to charge even after they've gotten wet. Simply wipe them down and attach them to the magnetic charging cradle.

      Be seen. LED safety lights

      Be seen. LED safety lights

      Run at night. Hike a mountain trail at dusk. Or cycle in the woods. With a bright LED light-strip on the rear of the neckband, you'll stay visible in dim environments. You can control the LEDs via the Philips Headphones app or via the on/off button on the neckband.

      No worries. 9 hours play time

      No worries. 9 hours play time

      Don't want to worry about daily charging? With 9 hours play time from a single charge, these bone-conducting open-ear headphones are good to go for multiple workouts. A full charge takes just 2 hours. For a quick extra boost, just 15 minutes charging gives you an extra hour of play time.

      Crystal-clear calls. Inside, outside, anywhere at all

      Crystal-clear calls. Inside, outside, anywhere at all

      Taking calls? A unique combination of bone-conducting and AI mics means you'll always be heard clearly. The AI mic removes background noise in any environment. If you're out on a run or a ride, the bone-conducting mic removes annoying wind noise. Switch mics easily via a button on the neckband.

      Open-ear fit. Light, comfy, tough

      Open-ear fit. Light, comfy, tough

      Why weigh yourself down? These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving. The neckband wraps around the back of your head, and loops over the top of your ears, to hold the headphones comfortably in place.

      Integrated controls. Easy pairing

      Buttons on the neckband let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume and more. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth, and you can connect to two devices at once. Great if you're listening to music on your phone and getting training notifications from your smartwatch.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control and more

      The Philips Headphones app lets you control the LED running light-and switch between the headphone's AI and bone-conducting mics for calls inside or outside. For music, you can choose from preset listening styles, or use the equaliser to fine-tune your sounds to fit your workout.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        4 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        15 mm
        Sensitivity
        87 dB (1 kHz)
        Frequency range
        130–16 000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        300 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics, AI mic and Bone mic
        Wind noise reduction
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Multipoint connection
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button
        Volume control
        Yes
        Water and dust resistance
        IP66

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Ear fitting
        Bone-conducting
        In-ear fitting type
        Open fit

      • Power

        Music play time
        9  hr
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        160 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        80 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        3.5 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Charging cable
        Magnetic charging cable, 200 mm
        Earplug
        1 pair
        Others
        1 pcs soft pouch
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        22.6  cm
        Width
        18.4  cm
        Height
        19.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.1  kg
        Net weight
        0.21  kg
        Tare weight
        0.89  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12628 9

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5.5  cm
        Width
        14  cm
        Depth
        9.6  cm
        Weight
        0.035  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        19.2  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Depth
        7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.234  kg
        Net weight
        0.07  kg
        Tare weight
        0.164  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 12628 2

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20229 0

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
