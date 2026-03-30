Discontinued
TAA7306BK/00
In-ear fit
Heart-rate monitor
Ear hooks or wing tips
UV cleaning
For light- to medium-intensity workouts, flexible and detachable wing tips keep the fit secure. When you're up for a harder session, detachable ear hooks ensure that your buds stay put. Pick your ear-hook or wingtip colour to suit your style.
Train smarter thanks to a heart-rate monitor that's compatible with popular fitness apps and the Philips Headphone app. If your chosen app supports live updates, you'll get heart-rate readings spoken into your ear as you train. You'll know when to go harder and when to hold back.
Lift hard. Hit the treadmill. However you like to get your endorphin rush, these headphones give you the freedom to get sweaty! When you're done, simply pop the earpieces in the charging case and a UV cleaning cycle will remove up to 99% of bacteria.