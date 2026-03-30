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True wireless sports headphones

TAA7306BK/00

Train smarter
Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energising sound keeps you focused and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body.
See all benefits

Train smarter

  • In-ear fit

  • Heart-rate monitor

  • Ear hooks or wing tips

  • UV cleaning

Flexible fit. Ear hooks or wing tips

Flexible fit. Ear hooks or wing tips

For light- to medium-intensity workouts, flexible and detachable wing tips keep the fit secure. When you're up for a harder session, detachable ear hooks ensure that your buds stay put. Pick your ear-hook or wingtip colour to suit your style.

Listen to your body. Heart-rate monitor

Listen to your body. Heart-rate monitor

Train smarter thanks to a heart-rate monitor that's compatible with popular fitness apps and the Philips Headphone app. If your chosen app supports live updates, you'll get heart-rate readings spoken into your ear as you train. You'll know when to go harder and when to hold back.

Go hard, stay fresh. UV cleaning

Go hard, stay fresh. UV cleaning

Lift hard. Hit the treadmill. However you like to get your endorphin rush, these headphones give you the freedom to get sweaty! When you're done, simply pop the earpieces in the charging case and a UV cleaning cycle will remove up to 99% of bacteria.

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