True wireless sports headphones

TAA7306BK/00
    -{discount-value}

    Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energising sound keeps you focused and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body.

    Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energising sound keeps you focused and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body. See all benefits

    Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energising sound keeps you focused and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body. See all benefits

    Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energising sound keeps you focused and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body. See all benefits

      Train smarter

      • Go series in-ear fit
      • Heart-rate monitor
      • Ear hooks or wing tips
      • UV cleaning

      Flexible fit. Ear hooks or wing tips

      For light- to medium-intensity workouts, flexible and detachable wing tips keep the fit secure. When you're up for a harder session, detachable ear hooks ensure that your buds stay put. Pick your ear-hook or wingtip colour to suit your style.

      Listen to your body. Heart-rate monitor

      Train smarter thanks to a heart-rate monitor that's compatible with popular fitness apps and the Philips Headphone app. If your chosen app supports live updates, you'll get heart-rate readings spoken into your ear as you train. You'll know when to go harder and when to hold back.

      Go hard, stay fresh. UV cleaning

      Lift hard. Hit the treadmill. However you like to get your endorphin rush, these headphones give you the freedom to get sweaty! When you're done, simply pop the earpieces in the charging case and a UV cleaning cycle will remove up to 99% of bacteria.

      Let the world in when you need to. Awareness Mode

      Want to hear your fellow gym goers? Activate Awareness Mode and have a conversation without removing your headphones. If you need to take a call, mono mode lets you use a single earbud to talk and you can swap between earbuds without missing a word.

      IP57 dust resistant and waterproof

      An IP57 rating means these sports headphones can take on the hardest workout. Enjoying your workout playlist too much to stop listening? You can even keep the headphones on in the shower. When you're finished and the headphones are dry, store them in the soft carry pouch.

      Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Tap the headphones to pause your playlist, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

      Magnetic charging case. Up to 24 hours play time

      You get clear sound, punchy bass and 6 hours play time-and the ultra-portable charging case gives you up to 18 hours extra play time. Need an extra boost? A speedy 15 minute charge gives you another hour of play time.

      Track your performance and more. Philips Headphones app

      You can use the Philips Headphones app to track your heart rate while working out or to get a post-session summary. Want to tweak the sounds you train to? You can also use the app to enhance bass, tone down treble or choose from preset sound styles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Detachable earhook
        3 pairs
        Carry case
        yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Ear-hook

      • Power

        Music play time
        6+18  hr

      • Sound

        Speaker diameter
        9  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11773 0

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11773 7

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11773 4

