Search terms
Train smarter
Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energising sound keeps you focused and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Train smarter
Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energising sound keeps you focused and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body. See all benefits
Train smarter
Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energising sound keeps you focused and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Train smarter
Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energising sound keeps you focused and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body. See all benefits
For light- to medium-intensity workouts, flexible and detachable wing tips keep the fit secure. When you're up for a harder session, detachable ear hooks ensure that your buds stay put. Pick your ear-hook or wingtip colour to suit your style.
Train smarter thanks to a heart-rate monitor that's compatible with popular fitness apps and the Philips Headphone app. If your chosen app supports live updates, you'll get heart-rate readings spoken into your ear as you train. You'll know when to go harder and when to hold back.
Lift hard. Hit the treadmill. However you like to get your endorphin rush, these headphones give you the freedom to get sweaty! When you're done, simply pop the earpieces in the charging case and a UV cleaning cycle will remove up to 99% of bacteria.
Want to hear your fellow gym goers? Activate Awareness Mode and have a conversation without removing your headphones. If you need to take a call, mono mode lets you use a single earbud to talk and you can swap between earbuds without missing a word.
An IP57 rating means these sports headphones can take on the hardest workout. Enjoying your workout playlist too much to stop listening? You can even keep the headphones on in the shower. When you're finished and the headphones are dry, store them in the soft carry pouch.
Tap the headphones to pause your playlist, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
You get clear sound, punchy bass and 6 hours play time-and the ultra-portable charging case gives you up to 18 hours extra play time. Need an extra boost? A speedy 15 minute charge gives you another hour of play time.
You can use the Philips Headphones app to track your heart rate while working out or to get a post-session summary. Want to tweak the sounds you train to? You can also use the app to enhance bass, tone down treble or choose from preset sound styles.
Accessories
Design
Power
Sound
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton