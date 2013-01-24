Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones

TAA6606BK/00
  • Free Your Body, Ignite Your Energy Free Your Body, Ignite Your Energy Free Your Body, Ignite Your Energy
    -{discount-value}

    Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones

    TAA6606BK/00

    Free Your Body, Ignite Your Energy

    Innovational Bone Conduction acoustic system and open ear design give you entirely new music enjoyment and safer sports experience. Unique active jogging light and IP57 waterproof encourage you to go outside anytime, anywhere. See all benefits

    Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones

    Free Your Body, Ignite Your Energy

    Innovational Bone Conduction acoustic system and open ear design give you entirely new music enjoyment and safer sports experience. Unique active jogging light and IP57 waterproof encourage you to go outside anytime, anywhere. See all benefits

    Free Your Body, Ignite Your Energy

    Innovational Bone Conduction acoustic system and open ear design give you entirely new music enjoyment and safer sports experience. Unique active jogging light and IP57 waterproof encourage you to go outside anytime, anywhere. See all benefits

    Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones

    Free Your Body, Ignite Your Energy

    Innovational Bone Conduction acoustic system and open ear design give you entirely new music enjoyment and safer sports experience. Unique active jogging light and IP57 waterproof encourage you to go outside anytime, anywhere. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all sports-headphones

      Free Your Body, Ignite Your Energy

      • On-ear
      • 9 hours play time

      9 hours play time from a single charge

      A single charge allows around 9 hours play time.

      Bone conduction acoustic drive with open ear design

      Bone Conduction leaves your ear open while running so you can be safer and more aware of your environment.

      IP57 waterproof. Waterproof and sweat-proof

      These sports headphones boast an IP57 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain or even wear them in the shower.

      Lightweight Neckband Design

      The lightweight neckband design ensures you can wear comfortably for longer periods of time, without messing up your hair or pressing on your head

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        USB cable
        Protective pouch
        soft travel pouch
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Talk time
        9 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11818 8

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.