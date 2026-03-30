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  • Always the fit you want
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  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
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  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want
  • Always the fit you want

Discontinued

In-ear wireless sports headphones

TAA5205BK/00

Always the fit you want
From your morning runs to afternoons in the office. These true wireless earbuds boast a detachable ear-hook design so you can go with the fit you want. You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case and they're IPX7 waterproof.
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Always the fit you want

  • Flexible two-way design

  • 20 hours of play time

  • Clear calls. Mono mode

  • IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof

Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

6 mm drivers deliver crisp, clear sound with powerful bass. From your favourite playlists to podcasts and more - move through your day with the sounds that keep you going.

IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

These true wireless sports headphones are IPX7 rated - which means they can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. They'll stay in place - no matter how hard you sweat or what shape your ears are.

Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

Whether it's a run in the park or an epic HIIT session, the ear-hook design keeps these headphones snug and secure. You get a choice of three different size silicone ear-tip covers and the ear hooks can be removed when you're not working out.

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